FBI assessing threat against Muslims made during meeting

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 7:39 am 02/21/2017 07:39am
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI says it’s looking into reports of death threats made against Muslims during a meeting of conservative activists in North Carolina.

Local news outlets report Monday the Council on American-Islamic Relations asked federal authorities to look into a meeting last week in Kernersville where a group listened to a guest speaker talk about the Muslim Brotherhood.

In audio posted on alternative newspaper Triad City Beat’s website, someone says, “Any recommendations on how we can stop this? Because my only recommendation is to start killing the hell out of them.”

The comment follows a conversation about Muslims who the speaker suggests are trying to take over the United States.

In a statement provided to news outlets, the FBI said it’s tracking down the meeting’s participants to gauge the severity of potential threats.

