Facebook’s Oculus facing $500 million bill in copyright case

DALLAS (AP) — Facebook’s virtual-reality subsidiary and two of its founders are facing a sobering reality after a jury hit them with a $500 million bill for infringing on the rights of a video-game maker.

The verdict reached Wednesday in a Dallas federal court represents about one-fourth of the $2 billion that Facebook paid two years ago to buy Oculus, a developer of virtual-reality gear and software.

The jury concluded that Oculus and co-founders Palmer Luckey and Brandon Iribe infringed on ZeniMax Media’s copyrights and trademarks as they built their products.

Oculus is on the hook for $250 million in damages. Iribe is responsible for $150 million, and Luckey is saddled with the remaining $50 million.

Oculus says it will appeal.

ZeniMax’s board includes President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert.