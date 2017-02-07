2:41 pm, February 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Someone bid $100,000 for…

Someone bid $100,000 for a Cheeto that looks like Harambe

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:44 am 02/07/2017 08:44am
11 Shares
FILE - In this May 30, 2016, file photo, Alesia Buttrey, of Cincinnati, holds a sign with a picture of the gorilla Harambe during a vigil in his honor outside the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. A Cheeto that bears a resemblence to the slain gorilla sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Someone bid nearly $100,000 on eBay for a Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe.

The seller said he found the cheese snack in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Bidding began at $11.99 on Jan. 28. It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.

Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May. He was shot by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Someone bid $100,000 for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News