Boy or girl? It’s a baby sloth, so we don’t know yet

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 6:11 pm
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Zookeepers are waiting for a DNA test to learn whether Hattiesburg Zoo’s baby sloth is a boy or a girl. That’s because sloths’ sex organs are internal.

Mammal curator Stephen Taylor says they’ll have to send a bit of fur to a lab to learn the gender of the Hoffman’s two-toed sloth born to Mo and Chewy.

Mama Mo, hanging upside-down with the baby resting on her tummy, was on public view Friday for the first time since giving birth Feb. 5.

The first days after birth are delicate for any animal, and Taylor says this baby didn’t start suckling on its own. He says that after about half a day, zookeepers began feeding it puppy milk replacement from a syringe fitted with a nipple instead of a needle.

Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News
