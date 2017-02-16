7:53 am, February 16, 2017
Aviation hall keeps propeller signed by 1 of Wright brothers

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 7:33 am 02/16/2017 07:33am
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — The president of the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Ohio says it considered selling a century-old wooden propeller signed by one of the Wright brothers but decided against it, at least for now.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2ksXV2F ) reports the 8 ½ foot spruce propeller from 1915 is the only known airplane artifact with the signature of one of the aviation pioneer siblings, Orville Wright.

It’s thought to have been on a Wright-built float plane. It was bought for $37,000 and donated to the hall near Dayton in 2004, but more recently was appraised for at least $275,000.

It’s not on display because the five-figure expense to conserve it for public view didn’t fit the hall’s business plans, so officials considered selling it for display at an aviation-related museum or site.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

