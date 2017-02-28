7:13 pm, February 3, 2017
28-year-old black rhino named Kulinda dies at Columbus zoo

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 6:56 pm
FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2011, file photo, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium keeper Aaron Kazmierczak brushes the teeth of a black rhinoceros named Kulinda Kifaru, which means "beautiful rhino" in Swahili, at the zoo in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium officials say the 28-year-old black rhinoceros was humanely euthanized Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, because of her declining physical condition. The rhinoceros was born at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Oct. 19, 1988, and came to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in 1989. (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio says its 28-year-old black rhinoceros named Kulinda has died.

Zoo officials say Kulinda was humanely euthanized Friday because of her declining physical condition and poor prognosis. A zoo statement says Kulinda had been diagnosed with iron overload syndrome, which results in progressive liver failure.

The zoo says Kulinda may be remembered by some fans as the rhino they fed apple slices to during keeper talks. She also used her upper lip to create paintings.

Kulinda was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden on Oct. 19, 1988, and came to the Columbus Zoo the next year.

The zoo says the median life expectancy for black rhinos in North American zoos is 18.3 years.

