Top car, truck, utility to be unveiled at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year will be revealed as the North American International Auto Show’s press preview days kick into high gear.

The announcements are expected Monday morning at Detroit’s Cobo Center.

This year’s car finalists are the Chevrolet Bolt, Genesis G90 and Volvo S90. Truck finalists are the Ford F-series Super Duty, Honda Ridgeline and Nissan Titan.

Utility finalists are the Chrysler Pacifica, Jaguar F-Pace and Mazda CX-9. It’s the first year people-haulers get their own category.

Last year’s winners were the Honda Civic and Volvo XC90.

About 60 automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, in their 24th year.

