The Latest: LGBT activists hold dance party near Pence home

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 7:48 am 01/19/2017 07:48am
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence wave as they visit to Carrier factory in Indianapolis, Ind. Donald Trump enters the White House on Jan. 20 just as he entered the race for president: defiant, unfiltered, unbound by tradition and utterly confident in his chosen course. In the 10 weeks since his surprise election as the nation’s 45th president, Trump has violated decades of established diplomatic protocol, sent shockwaves through business boardrooms, tested long-standing ethics rules and continued his combative style of replying to any slight with a personal attack _ on Twitter and in person. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

7:30 a.m.

With glow sticks, hula hoops and rainbow flags, protesters took a dance party to the streets near the vice president-elect’s temporary home to oppose his positions on LGBT issues.

News outlets report that more than 100 people accompanied by a truck blasting music danced Wednesday night through the usually quiet Chevy Chase area of northwest Washington, where Mike Pence has been renting a home.

Disrupt J20, a collection of activist groups, and WERK For Peace, which formed after the Orlando nightclub shooting, organized what they called a “Queer Dance Party.” Activists have criticized Pence for signing a law as Indiana governor that they say could sanction discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender customers. The legislature later reversed course.

The group found Pence’s street blocked. It wasn’t clear if he was home.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Real Estate News White House
