Some DC schools cancel recess over escaped bobcat

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 2:50 pm 01/31/2017 02:50pm
This photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows Ollie, a female bobcat the the zoo. Ollie, who escaped from its enclosure at the National Zoo in Washington, is perfectly capable of surviving in the wild and would find plenty to eat in Rock Creek Park if it wanted to stay there, zoo officials said. The female bobcat, believed to be about 7 years old, was found to be missing Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, morning when it didn’t show up for breakfast. (Barbara Statas/Smithsonian's National Zoo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia schools have canceled recess at 13 schools near the National Zoo because of an escaped bobcat, even though zoo officials say the animal poses no danger to humans.

School system spokeswoman Michelle Lerner says the decision to not let students outside on Tuesday was made “out of an abundance of caution.” She declined to comment on how long the policy would stay in place.

Zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson says she spoke to the school system’s chief operating officer and emphasized that the animal is not dangerous. She says the zoo and the school system will keep in touch as the search for the missing bobcat continues.

Bobcats are native to North America, including the greater Washington area. They prey mostly on small rodents and birds.

