9:11 am, January 2, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Report: Delaware man wounded…

Report: Delaware man wounded in Istanbul attack played dead

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 9:00 am 01/02/2017 09:00am
Share

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man wounded in an attack at a New Year’s Eve celebration in Istanbul says he survived the attack by playing dead.

William Jacob Raak told NBC News he survived the attack by playing dead and staying silent and motionless, even after being shot.

WCAU-TV (http://bit.ly/2i0RQ8g ) reports that Raak’s brother says the 35-year-old, a small business owner from Greenville, Delaware, called around 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve to say he’d been shot in the leg. Michael Raak says his brother was visiting friends in Istanbul.

Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin has said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the Reina club before entering and firing at people partying inside. At least 39 people, mostly foreigners, were killed.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Istanbul attack Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Report: Delaware man wounded…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News