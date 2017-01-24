4:27 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Police: 2 arrested in…

Police: 2 arrested in MLK Day shooting after Miami parade

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:06 pm 01/24/2017 12:06pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested on attempted murder charges in a shooting at a Miami a park following the city’s annual Martin Luther King Day Parade.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that 18-year-old Gerrell Brownlee and a 17-year-old boy will face attempted second-degree murder and firearms charges. It wasn’t immediately clear from court records whether either suspect has a lawyer.

Eight people were wounded when gunfire broke out Jan. 16 at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park just after the MLK Day parade through the city’s Liberty City neighborhood. The victims ranging in age from 11 to 30 suffered non-life threatening wounds.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the park before scattering when shots were fired. Police previously blamed the violence on rival gangs.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Police: 2 arrested in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News