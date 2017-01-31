9:40 am, February 1, 2017
Officer with eagle tattoo resembling Nazi emblem is cleared

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:08 pm 01/31/2017 05:08pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer with an eagle tattoo resembling a Nazi emblem has been cleared of wrongdoing.

The police department said Tuesday that an internal investigation cleared the officer last month and he remains on the job.

Mayor Jim Kenney was among those criticizing the officer’s tattoo after images surfaced on social media last August. He called it “incredibly offensive.”

The forearm tattoo shows a spread-winged eagle under the word “Fatherland.”

Kenney reiterated his stance Tuesday, saying it’s inappropriate for officers to have such tattoos given the “impact on those they are sworn to protect and serve.”

He says the investigation determined that since the department doesn’t have a tattoo policy, the officer couldn’t be dismissed.

He says the city “will draft such a policy so this cannot happen again.”

Topics:
Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News
