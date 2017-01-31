9:44 am, February 1, 2017
North Carolina newborn girl shares birthday with mom and dad

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 11:58 am 01/31/2017 11:58am
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A young North Carolina family may have a few joint parties in their future after the couple’s new baby daughter was born on the same day as both of her parents.

WTVD-TV reports (http://abc11.tv/2jR0xpf ) London Hall was born at a Raleigh hospital on Jan. 27, giving her the same birthday as mom Lisa Lowe-Hall and dad Michael Hall.

The station reports that London was due on Jan. 26. Complications during the labor forced doctors to deliver the baby by cesarean section early on the morning of the 27th.

London is the couple’s first child. Lowe-Hall calls the 6 pound, 7 ounce little girl, “the best birthday gift I think either one of us could have.”

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Watercooler News
