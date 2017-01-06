12:19 am, January 6, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. for Frederick County and parts of Loudoun and Montgomery counties.

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Live grenade found in…

Live grenade found in box at central NY consignment shop

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:05 am 01/06/2017 12:05am
Share

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say employees at a central New York consignment shop found a live World War II-vintage hand grenade as they unpacked a box of items from a building contents sale.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol (MAY-shee-uhl) says deputies were called to the shop in the town of Westmoreland Thursday to check out the grenade, which employees had taken to a safe location outside.

The sheriff says the grenade was believed to be a 1930s to 1940s vintage, and the safety pin, spoon and original fuse appeared to be intact.

The State Police Bomb Disposal Unit deemed the grenade to be live and removed it for detonation.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Live grenade found in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News