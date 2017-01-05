Half-ton butter sculpture unveiled at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Signaling the 2017 Pennsylvania Farm Show is about to open, the event’s annual butter sculpture has been revealed.

The sculpture unveiled Thursday is called “A Culture of Stewardship.” It pays tribute to dairy farmers, who the artists say are stewards of the land, air, water and community.

About a half-ton of butter was used to create the piece, which shows a landscape of farms and undulating hillsides giving way to forest-covered peaks.

Husband and wife suburban Philadelphia sculptor team Jim Victor and Marie Pelton say they think the piece uniquely depicts the characteristics of Pennsylvania.

The farm show gets underway Saturday for the general public at the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex in Harrisburg. It wraps up Jan. 14.

