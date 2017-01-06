10:49 am, January 6, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for St. Mary's County, starting at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Florida softball league is…

Florida softball league is 87 _ many players are even older

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 10:36 am 01/06/2017 10:36am
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Kids & Kubs softball league is a relic of old Florida. But don’t call the players out — they’re all over 75 and playing to their hearts content in a field along St. Petersburg’s waterfront.

They’re a senior league that plays from November to April. Also known as the “three-quarters league,” they’re all over 75. Five are over 90.

Kids & Kubs began in 1930. In the 1940s, some 5,000 people packed the bleachers. Black-and-white newsreels highlighted the “energetic grandpas.” (The league’s now co-ed). While they’ve updated their dress white uniforms and no longer don bow ties, they still play doubleheaders three times weekly.

One player calls the league the only thing that keeps him going and credits playing ball for his longevity.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Florida softball league is…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News