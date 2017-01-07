6:22 pm, January 7, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Cleveland zoo says 32-year-old…

Cleveland zoo says 32-year-old gorilla has died

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 5:51 pm 01/07/2017 05:51pm
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Zoo officials in Cleveland say one of its two western lowland gorillas has died.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Friday’s death of 32-year-old Bebac on its Facebook page. Zoo officials didn’t return messages seeking comment Saturday.

Bebac and 29-year-old Mokolo, the zoo’s other male western lowland gorilla, were diagnosed in 2008 with heart conditions that required treatment with drugs similar to what humans take for high blood pressure. Their health later was said to improve after the pair were put on high-fiber diets.

The two gorillas came to Cleveland in 1994 from Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo, where they were both born.

Dozens of people posted remembrances and photos of Bebac on the zoo’s Facebook page Saturday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Cleveland zoo says 32-year-old…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News