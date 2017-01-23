4:58 pm, January 25, 2017
Audit: Work on ex-prison warden’s homes may have broken law

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:29 am 01/23/2017 10:29am
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A government audit has found that the former warden of Louisiana’s largest prison may have violated state law by using prison resources and public funds to renovate and furnish his homes.

A report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office also details other potentially illegal transactions involving the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

The report says nearly $28,000 in public money was used to purchase appliances and household furnishings for former warden Burl Cain’s home on prison grounds. Also, three prison employees apparently worked on Cain’s personal residence in Baton Rouge without taking leave.

Cain resigned last January following a string of Advocate newspaper reports about his private real estate dealings.

Cain’s attorney says many of the audit’s findings and legal conclusions are “in error.”

