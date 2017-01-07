3:22 pm, January 7, 2017
After melee, Ohio shopping mall’s youth restrictions begin

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:13 pm 01/07/2017 03:13pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — An upscale shopping mall outside Cleveland where police broke up a post-Christmas melee with pepper spray has joined other shopping centers in Ohio and the U.S. that have instituted restrictions on youths after certain weekend hours.

The new policy at Beachwood Place went into effect Friday night. Children 17 and under are not allowed inside the mall after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless accompanied by someone 21 or older.

Beachwood Place and malls in a half-dozen other states reported fights and disturbances Dec. 26. The melee at Beachwood Place reportedly involved hundreds of people.

Mall management and a mall spokeswoman couldn’t be reached for comment Saturday.

An industry trade group says at least 100 U.S. malls and shopping centers have similar weekend restrictions.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the restrictions are for children 17 and under, not under 17.

