11:58 am, December 22, 2016
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » New York children participate…

New York children participate in toy gun exchange

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 7:25 am 12/22/2016 07:25am
Share

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Some New York children have traded in toy guns for other gifts as part of a Manhattan philanthropist’s second annual toy gun exchange program.

More than 100 youths gathered Wednesday at Brierley Park in Hempstead on Long Island to participate in the exchange, started by Jean Shafiroff to discourage children from playing with toy guns that appear real.

Most of the toy guns that were turned in were brightly colored; they were exchanged for footballs, dolls, board games and other toys.

Shafiroff says she chose Hempstead for the program after hearing about a number of shootings involving children in the area.

The toys the children were given in the exchange were donated by Toys for Tots, the Hempstead Heights Civic Association and the Hempstead Police Benevolent Association.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » New York children participate…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News