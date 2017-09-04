501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Symbol of racist terror…

Symbol of racist terror set for display in state museum

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 12:33 pm 09/04/2017 12:33pm
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The terror of a burned cross and the comfort of hand-crafted quilts. Those contrasting images will be shown in side-by-side museums telling the complex story of one Southern state. The Mississippi…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The terror of a burned cross and the comfort of hand-crafted quilts. Those contrasting images will be shown in side-by-side museums telling the complex story of one Southern state.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History, which share a lobby, are being built near the state Capitol in downtown Jackson. They are set to open Dec. 9 for the state’s bicentennial.

The buildings are being outfitted with displays, and companies based in Tennessee and West Virginia are making custom-crafted mounts for artifacts. Their work requires exact measurements to create holders from wire, Plexiglas, steel rods and other materials.

Doug Zellman works for 1220 Exhibits in Nashville, the company creating mounts for the Museum of Mississippi History. As he and a few colleagues worked in a back room of the museum last week, Zellman said exhibit mounts should blend into the background so viewers will focus on the historical items rather than what’s holding them.

“Once we paint them to match the object, they’ll almost disappear,” Zellman said, holding up a mount for piece of logging equipment.

Greg Mendez works for ParaMounts Artifact & Exhibit Specialists in Charlestown, West Virginia — the company making mounts for the civil rights museum. After taking measurements months ago, Mendez created steel rods that bend to match the contours of a wooden cross that was burned Aug. 12, 1964, outside the home of the Vaccarella family in McComb.

The white merchants owned several stores, and they were pressured to fire black employees who tried to register to vote, according to a 1965 report by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

The cross, more than 6 feet tall, still has the upright portion and one arm intact. The Vaccarella family had kept the remnant in storage, and donated it to the museum. It will be part of a display about terror inflicted by the Ku Klux Klan and others who violently resisted integration and black voting rights.

The two museums will share a space for temporary exhibits, and the first of those will show quilts crafted in Mississippi, including one made in 1902 by Sallie Lumbley Miller of Yazoo County. The velvet quilt depicts Mississippi with what were then 75 counties. The state now has 82.

Another of the quilts was made in 2008 to celebrate Barack Obama’s election as president. The quilt, by Geraldine Crystain Nash of Port Gibson, depicts an African-American man and woman picking cotton and is titled, “The hands that picked the cotton, now help pick presidents.”

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays Sept. 3-9
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Today in History: Sept. 4
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
Houston flooding
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining