On Muslim holiday, Houston’s mosques open to Harvey evacuees

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Muslim community has opened many of its community centers to people seeking shelter from Harvey and sent hundreds of volunteers to serve food and deliver donations. Some have rescued neighbors from high water.

Their efforts continue, even as mosques welcome congregants for Eid al-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice and one of Islam’s holiest days. An Islamic Society of Greater Houston leader insists evacuees won’t be displaced even if people have to pray in the parking lot during the festival’s Friday morning prayer.

Islamic leaders and scholars say such efforts underscore the spirit of the festival, which commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son before God stayed his hand.

An estimated 200,000 Muslims live in the Houston area.

