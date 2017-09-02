501.5
Maine museum preserves Native American canoe from 1700s

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 10:43 am 09/02/2017 10:43am
In a 2017 photo, a Wabanaki-made birch canoe that was carbon-dated to the 1700s is seen hanging in a barn behind the Pejepscot Historical Society museum in Brunswick, Maine. The canoe, possibly the oldest such canoe in existence, has been removed for conservation and will go on display inside the museum as early as this fall. (Pejepscot Historical Society/Larissa Vigue Picard via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — One of the oldest-known Native American birch-bark canoes will go on display at a Maine historical society museum, possibly as early as this fall.

Carbon dating by the Pejepscot Historical Society in Brunswick shows the Wabanaki canoe was likely made in the mid-1700s. Museum Executive Director Larissa Vigue Picard says it could be the oldest birch-bark canoe in existence.

Native Americans have been making these type of canoes for 3,000 years. But Laurie LaBar from the Maine State Museum says only a few of the earliest ones still exist because the bark is so fragile.

The Pejepscot Historical Society came in possession of the canoe in 1889.

Conservation work will be done on it before it goes on display.

