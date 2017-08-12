501.5
Your sleeping position may reveal how smart you are

By Jennifer Ortiz August 12, 2017 5:48 pm 08/12/2017 05:48pm
The most common way to sleep isn't necessarily the best for sleep. (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — A new study shows that your sleep position may be revealing more about you than you think.

A study by The Better Sleep Council, an Alexandria-based nonprofit, found that people who reported to have higher education levels, graduate school or beyond, were less likely to sleep in the fetal position, the most common sleeping position among Americans.

But the most common way to sleep isn’t necessarily the best for sleep.

The study showed that people who sleep in the log position, sleeping on either side with both arms down, report a better night’s sleep than those who sleep in a fetal position.

The least popular sleep positions are the log, the soldier (where someone lies on their back with arms down and close to the body) and the starfish (where sleepers lie on their backs with arms up near their head or pillow).

