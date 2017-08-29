501.5
What’s up for fall in New England? Ideas from Yankee mag

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 10:47 am 08/29/2017 10:47am
This image provided by Yankee Magazine shows the cover of the publication's September-October 2017 issue. The issue's suggestions for enjoying autumn in New England include trains for seeing fall foliage, a guide to Vermont's best under-the-radar leaf-peeping locations and a feature on the Topsfield Fair, Sept. 29-Oct. 9, in Topsfield, Mass., north of Boston. (Yankee Magazine via AP)

What’s fun this fall in New England? Yankee Magazine is recommending train rides, festivals and a variety of destinations in its September-October issue.

Fall foliage trains include Maine’s Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad, Hoosac Valley train rides out of North Adams, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire’s Conway Scenic Railroad and Mount Washington Cog Railway. Events range from Rhode Island’s Pawtucket Arts Festival to Maine’s Fryeburg Fair and the Big E in Massachusetts.

Other destinations include Vermont’s Dog Chapel, Falls of Lana and Mount Ascutney, along with Salem, Massachusetts, known for the 17th century witch trials and today home to all manner of museums and witchy kitsch.

