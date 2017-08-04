501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Shark bites Massachusetts fisherman…

Shark bites Massachusetts fisherman after he reels it in

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 8:43 pm 08/04/2017 08:43pm
Share

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A man fishing on the shore of Cape Cod late at night was bitten by a shark after he reeled it in.

Falmouth police and fire officials say a 34-year-old man from Swansea was fishing on Menauhant Beach around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when it happened.

The say the man had reeled in the brown shark, which was several feet long, and was trying to unhook it when it bit him on the foot.

He was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The shark was released back into the ocean.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?