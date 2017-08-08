501.5
Preliminary plan to develop new state park to be unveiled

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 5:04 am 08/08/2017 05:04am
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — A preliminary master plan for development of a new state park in the Verde Valley is scheduled to be released later this month.

A third public meeting on development of Rockin’ River State Park is scheduled the evening of Aug. 16 in Camp Verde.

Parks officials say they’ve listened to neighboring property owners, local officials and others and that the preliminary master plan will be substantially revised from early options.

Officials say more than 100 people who attended a June meeting provided comments and that three conceptual alternatives were then developed and presented during a July meeting.

The state purchased the 209-acre park site in 2008 but its development was put on the backburner during the Great Recession.

