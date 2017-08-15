Grab your bonnet and musket: It’s a 19th-century getaway

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Ever wonder what life in the 1800s was like? Now you can find out at a living museum in central Massachusetts.

Old Sturbridge Village has opened a period home to guests. Visitors can bunk overnight in straw beds in a house built in 1808 by the Bixby family.

It’s a place where chickens run freely, men wear tall hats, women don bonnets and costumed pioneers greet visitors with a hale and hearty: “Good day!”

But there’s a catch: You’ll need to dress like people did in that era, cook your own meals over an open fire and pitch in with household and barnyard chores. Strictly forbidden: smartphones, cameras, flip-flops and other modern items.

Many of the furnishings and structural details are exactly as they were in the 19th century.

