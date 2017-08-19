501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Don't call the handyman:…

Don’t call the handyman: 9 quick fixes you can do yourself

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews August 19, 2017 5:05 am 08/19/2017 05:05am
Share

Do it yourself.

Everyone has a list of little fixes and improvements they need to get done at home. And all too often, they’re the most avoided items on any to-do list. It’s tempting to just call a maintenance staffer or handyperson to cross tasks off the list. But certain jobs you can — and probably should — do on your own. “It’s more rewarding when you do it yourself,” says Alexa Garshofsky, a licensed real estate salesperson for full-service real estate firm Triplemint in New York City, who considers herself a relatively handy person when it comes to home projects.

More from U.S. News

8 Ways to Transform Unused Space in Your Home

12 Home Improvement Shortcuts That Are a Bad Idea

8 Projects to Bring Your 1950s Home Into the Modern Age

Don’t Call the Handyman: 9 Quick Fixes You Can Do Yourself originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance diy do it yourself home renovation home repair Latest News Life & Style Living News Money Saving Tips renovation
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Yoga etiquette
Today in History: Aug. 19
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Summer Binge Guide
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 13-19
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Fall home projects to start in summer
Ways to preserve summer produce
Rehoboth restaurants
Photos: August thunderstorms roll through the DC area
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Mexican recipes
Blueberry recipes
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide