Don’t call the handyman: 9 quick fixes you can do yourself

Everyone has a list of little fixes and improvements they need to get done at home. And all too often, they’re the most avoided items on any to-do list. It’s tempting to just call a maintenance staffer or handyperson to cross tasks off the list. But certain jobs you can — and probably should — do on your own. “It’s more rewarding when you do it yourself,” says Alexa Garshofsky, a licensed real estate salesperson for full-service real estate firm Triplemint in New York City, who considers herself a relatively handy person when it comes to home projects.