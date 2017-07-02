The Latest: Amtrak says Cascades train had 267 passengers

STEILACOOM, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on the derailment of an Amtrak passenger train in Washington state (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Amtrak has identified the locomotive that derailed near a town in Washington state’s Pierce County as the Amtrak Cascades train, which runs between Vancouver, Canada, and Eugene-Springfield, Oregon, KOMO TV reports.

The station reports that Amtrak said that the locomotive and the baggage car derailed around 2:30 p.m. Amtrak says several people suffered minor injuries.

Amtrak says the train was carrying 267 passengers. The company says in its statement that all passengers were evacuated and provided with alternate transportation, KOMO reports.

___

4:45 p.m.

The Gig Harbor Police Department says one of its patrol boats is helping environment officials put in pollution-control booms to block fuel from the derailment from leaking into a nearby body of water.

The department posted a photo Saturday afternoon on its Twitter account showing the work.

Four cars of the Amtrak train, which was carrying around 200 passengers, derailed about 3 p.m. Sunday near the Chambers Bay golf course.

West Pierce Fire says passengers are being safely evacuated from the scene.

Photos posted on social media show several cars of the train tipped over on the tracks, near the waters of the bay.

There is no word on the cause of the derailment.

Steilacoom is about 45 miles south of Seattle. The Chambers Bay golf course was the site of the 2015 U.S. Open.

___

4:16 p.m.

Portions of an Amtrak passenger train have derailed near a town in Washington state’s Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that there appear to be only minor injuries from the waterfront derailment near the town of Steilacoom.

Four cars of the train, which was carrying around 200 passengers, derailed on Sunday afternoon near the Chambers Bay golf course.

West Pierce Fire says passengers are being safely evacuated from the scene.

Photos posted on social media show several cars of the train tipped over on the tracks, near the waters of the bay.

There is no word on the cause of the derailment.

Steilacoom is about 45 miles south of Seattle. The Chambers Bay golf course was the site of the 2015 U.S. Open.