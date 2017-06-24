502

Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Vermont bar changes name…

Vermont bar changes name under pressure from LGBT activists

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 9:36 am 06/24/2017 09:36am
Share

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The owner of a gay bar in Vermont is changing the name after months of controversy.

Craig McGaughan announced in March he was naming his bar “Mister Sister.” McGaughan saw the term as inclusive but some said it was a slur used to disparage transgender women.

The new name for his Winooski bar is “The Bridge Club.”

The Burlington Free Press reports that McGaughan posted on Facebook that he hopes people see humor in the new name and a nod to the historic Winooski Bridge. He also wrote that the name recognizes “the camaraderie and necessity in building bridges.”

Among the critics of the “Mister Sister” moniker was the Pride Center of Vermont, which serves the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Vermont bar changes name…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Life & Style