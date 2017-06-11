800

Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Trump makes surprise appearance…

Trump makes surprise appearance at wedding reception

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 4:46 pm 06/11/2017 04:46pm
Share

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey couple have welcomed a surprise guest at their wedding reception: President Donald Trump.

The Republican president made a brief appearance Saturday at the reception, which was held at his golf club in Bedminster. He has been spending the weekend at the club and holding a major fundraiser there for a Republican congressman who helped revive their party’s push to dismantle the U.S. health care law.

Trump posed for photos with the newlyweds and received a mostly positive response from the guests, with some yelling out, “Looking good, Donald.” The crowd then chanted “USA, USA,” as he left the room.

Trump has been known to stop in on weddings held at the golf club in the past.

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News Life & Style Living News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Trump makes surprise appearance…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Life & Style