Photo Gallery: Frank Lloyd Wright, 150 years after his birth

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 9:25 am 06/10/2017 09:25am
This Aug. 16, 1938 photo shows architect Frank Lloyd Wright in his studio at his home, Talisien, in Spring Green, Wis. This year marks the 150th anniversary of Wright's birth. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been 150 years since the birth of Frank Lloyd Wright, America’s best-known architect. But his innovative designs still fascinate the public, from New York’s circular, sculptural Guggenheim museum, to the famous Fallingwater house perched over a waterfall in the Pennsylvania woods.

Wright was known for his use of unusual geometric shapes and for integrating his buildings into the landscape. His sensational personal life contributed to his notoriety: He was married three times, and his longtime mistress was murdered. His larger-than-life personality was also defined by his arrogance. According to one oft-told tale, when a client complained that a roof was leaking on his desk, Wright retorted, “Move the desk!”

Wright is “the only architect more popular with the general public than he is with practicing architects,” said Barry Bergdoll, architecture curator at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, which has a new show called “Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive.”

Fans can also visit dozens of Wright buildings around the country, including Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Kentuck Knob in Chalkhill, Pennsylvania; the Park Inn, Mason City, Iowa; the SC Johnson Co. site in Racine, Wisconsin, known for tree-shaped columns supporting the structure’s Great Workroom; and the Zimmerman House, in Manchester, New Hampshire, an example of Wright’s modest Usonian homes. He built Taliesin on the Wisconsin prairie as a laboratory for his ideas not far from where he was born on June 8, 1867, and later built Taliesin West in Arizona. His home and studio in Oak Park, Illinois, serve as a museum.

Here’s a look at some of his achievements from The Associated Press photo archive.

