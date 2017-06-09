800

Noted architect charged with child porn probation violation

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:35 am 06/09/2017 10:35am
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A well-known New York architect who designed homes for celebrities in the Hamptons and elsewhere has been charged with violating probation in a child pornography case.

Authorities say Jay Lockett Sears was charged Thursday with having several bags of child pornography at his Long Island home during a recent visit by a probation officer.

Sears had been convicted of possessing child pornography and was sentenced in 2014 to three weeks in jail and five years’ supervised release.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2r318p5 ) reports Sears was not required to enter a plea on the latest charge.

The 78-year-old was arraigned in a hospital, although it wasn’t immediately clear why.

Sears’ public defender declined to comment.

Sears is credited with designing homes for celebrities including Clint Eastwood, Michael J. Fox, and Susan Lucci.

