Not quite warp speed: Speeding man had alien doll passenger

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 4:57 pm 06/26/2017 04:57pm
In this Sunday, June 25, 2017 photo provided by the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety an alien figure sits in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was pulled over north of Atlanta, Ga. (Alpharetta Department of Public Safety via AP)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police say a motorcycle officer who stopped a driver for speeding on a suburban highway north of Atlanta had an ‘extraterrestrial encounter’ — sort of.

George Gordon, a spokesman for police in Alpharetta, says that when the officer pulled the man over Sunday, a life-sized doll of a big-eyed, large-skulled alien was riding in the front passenger seat.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the encounter, saying the driver was clocked at 84 mph (135 kph). Not quite warp speed, and Gordon later told The Associated Press: “He did not mention as to ‘why’ he had an out of this world passenger.”

The driver got off with a verbal warning — and some laughs from the officer — who took photographs of the safety-belted alien police later posted on social media.

