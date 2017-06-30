502

Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Lucky pooch: Shelter dog…

Lucky pooch: Shelter dog to be adopted after ill-timed bite

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 9:03 am 06/30/2017 09:03am
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A shelter dog in Florida is getting a second chance after biting a man who stepped on him during a presentation to promote pet adoption.

Jacksonville spokeswoman Tia Ford told the Florida Times-Union the 2-year-old pit bull mix named Elvis had been quarantined for 10 days and now someone has applied to adopt him.

Elvis had been at the June 13 city council meeting as part of a plan to promote pet adoption. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report says an audience member told officers a 63-year-old man was barreling down a crowded aisle when he became tangled in the dog’s leash and stepped on Elvis. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for stitches.

Officials still aren’t sure whether shelter animals will return to council meetings.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Lucky pooch: Shelter dog…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Life & Style