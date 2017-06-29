Low-income residents losing homes as New Orleans rents soar

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lower-income renters in New Orleans are facing the loss of their homes and uncertain futures. That’s because affordable-housing subsidies are starting to expire in a city already experiencing steep rent increases and stagnant wage growth.

Sixty-nine-year-old disabled veteran Michael Esnault says he searched for about three months before finding a new place after the management at his former complex told him his rent would double to $1,400. He was one of dozens affected at American Can Apartments by the loss of the subsidies.

City officials say the length of subsidies varies from development to development, ranging from as little as five years to 15 years or more. Subsidies for about 1,200 units will expire in 2021 with another estimated 5,000 scheduled to expire 10 years later.