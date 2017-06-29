502

Low-income residents losing homes as New Orleans rents soar

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 11:16 am 06/29/2017 11:16am
In this June 26, 2017 photo, Carolyn Horton packs her belongings in her apartment that she has to move out of as her affordable housing subsidies expire, at the American Can Apartments in New Orleans. Says Horton, "My rent was $810, but they want to raise it to $1,100 or $1,200. Now I have to income-qualify for a new place and with just under $700 in Social Security, that's not easy." (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lower-income renters in New Orleans are facing the loss of their homes and uncertain futures. That’s because affordable-housing subsidies are starting to expire in a city already experiencing steep rent increases and stagnant wage growth.

Sixty-nine-year-old disabled veteran Michael Esnault says he searched for about three months before finding a new place after the management at his former complex told him his rent would double to $1,400. He was one of dozens affected at American Can Apartments by the loss of the subsidies.

City officials say the length of subsidies varies from development to development, ranging from as little as five years to 15 years or more. Subsidies for about 1,200 units will expire in 2021 with another estimated 5,000 scheduled to expire 10 years later.

