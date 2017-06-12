800

Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Gorsuch has unanimous first…

Gorsuch has unanimous first opinion for Supreme Court

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 10:40 am 06/12/2017 10:40am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Neil Gorsuch has issued his first Supreme Court opinion, a unanimous decision in favor of a company involved in a debt collection dispute.

The court ruled Monday that Santander Consumer USA does not fall under a federal law aimed at unscrupulous debt collectors. The company purchased defaulted car loans and sought to collect the money owed.

Gorsuch displayed his writing skills in an opinion that began with a lament about “disruptive dinnertime calls, downright deceit and more” that debt collectors sometimes employ.

But Gorsuch said for the court that the company does not qualify as a debt collector because it purchased the loans in question and was not trying to collect on someone else’s behalf.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News Life & Style Living News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Gorsuch has unanimous first…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Life & Style