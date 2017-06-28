502

Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Castle in New York's…

Castle in New York’s Central Park to undergo $6M restoration

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 2:21 am 06/28/2017 02:21am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — An iconic castle in New York City’s Central Park is set to undergo a $6 million restoration this fall.

NY1 television reports (http://bit.ly/2tjADA6 ) Belvedere Castle, a 19th century centerpiece of the park and one of its most visited sites, will be cleaned and waterproofed later this year. The Central Park Conservancy says it also will install a new drainage system and rejuvenate the original wood designs of the castle’s pavilions.

Chief landscape architect Christopher Nolan says the castle was last restored in 1983. He says it was a flagship effort in restoring the park, but Belvedere Castle has not had a similar restoration undertaking since that time.

Officials say they also plan to add new playground equipment to the Billy Johnson Playground on the eastern side of the park.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Castle in New York's…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Life & Style