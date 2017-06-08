800

Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Average US 30-year mortgage…

Average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 3.89 percent

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 11:22 am 06/08/2017 11:22am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, as the benchmark 30-year rate declined for the fourth straight week to its lowest level in nearly seven months.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate home loans dropped to 3.89 percent from 3.94 percent last week. The rate stood at 3.60 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent in 2016, the lowest level in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages eased to 3.16 percent from 3.19 percent.

Mortgage rates often track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. Prices for the key bond rose last week, pushing down its yield. The yield was at 2.18 percent Wednesday, down from 2.21 percent a week earlier. It rose back to 2.21 percent Thursday morning.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn’t include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was unchanged this week at 0.5 point. The fee on 15-year loans also head steady at 0.5 point.

Rates on adjustable five-year loans remained at 3.11 percent. The fee rose to 0.5 point from 0.4 point.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Life & Style Real Estate News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Average US 30-year mortgage…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Life & Style