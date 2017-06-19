502

Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Afghan official: Gunmen on…

Afghan official: Gunmen on motorcycle kill district chief

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 2:35 am 06/19/2017 02:35am
Share

AKBUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a district chief has been shot and killed in western Nimroz province by gunmen riding on a motorcycle.

Ahmad Arab, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Aqa Mohammad Fazeli was on his way to work when he suddenly came under attack by two gunmen on Monday morning. The killing took place in Zaranj, the provincial capital.

Arab added that Fazeli was the chief in remote Chakhansor district in Nimroz and also a tribal leader in the province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security forces as well as government officials across the country.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Afghan official: Gunmen on…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Life & Style