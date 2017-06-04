800

4 people hurt in fire that destroyed or damaged 8 buildings

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 7:43 am 06/12/2017 07:43am
LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Three firefighters and a resident were injured in a massive fire in Massachusetts that destroyed three multifamily homes and damaged five other buildings.

The state fire marshal estimates damage from the fire Sunday in Lawrence at more than $1 million.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty says three homes were ablaze when firefighters arrived around 3:30 p.m.

Two people were rescued, one by a neighbor and one by firefighters. Ignacio Duran tells WBZ-TV he went into a building, knocked down two doors, scooped a woman off her bed and carried her to safety.

The Red Cross is helping about 50 people who were displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

Fire departments from 23 other communities assisted.

This story has been corrected to show that five buildings were damaged, not eight.

