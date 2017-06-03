Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » 150 years of Frank…

150 years of Frank Lloyd Wright: Special tours of rare house

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 7:16 am 06/03/2017 07:16am
Share

The only Frank Lloyd Wright home open to the public in New England is the focus of special tours this summer in honor of the 150th anniversary of Wright’s birth June 8.

The one-story Zimmerman House in Manchester, New Hampshire, was built in 1951 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Wright designed the Guggenheim Museum in New York but also is known for about 60 houses like the Zimmerman called Usonians. These are smaller homes built for everyday, modest living.

Zimmerman House is owned by the Currier Museum of Art. The museum is offering a “Celebrating 150 Years of Frank Lloyd Wright” tour at the house June 11 and July 23 and a “Frank Lloyd Wright as Composer” tour July 9 and Aug. 13, among others.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » 150 years of Frank…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Life & Style