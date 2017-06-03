150 years of Frank Lloyd Wright: Special tours of rare house

The only Frank Lloyd Wright home open to the public in New England is the focus of special tours this summer in honor of the 150th anniversary of Wright’s birth June 8.

The one-story Zimmerman House in Manchester, New Hampshire, was built in 1951 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Wright designed the Guggenheim Museum in New York but also is known for about 60 houses like the Zimmerman called Usonians. These are smaller homes built for everyday, modest living.

Zimmerman House is owned by the Currier Museum of Art. The museum is offering a “Celebrating 150 Years of Frank Lloyd Wright” tour at the house June 11 and July 23 and a “Frank Lloyd Wright as Composer” tour July 9 and Aug. 13, among others.