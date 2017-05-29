Police: Parking dispute escalates to fatal shooting; 2 dead

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An argument over a parking space in a crowded tourist district escalated into two fatal shootings, including one involving police officers, authorities said Monday.

Two Miami-Dade County men suffered gunshot wounds in the parking dispute late Sunday along Ocean Drive in popular South Beach, according to Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

A white BMW fleeing the scene crashed into two police cars several blocks away, but it didn’t stop completely until a confrontation with two officers who fired at it, Rodriguez said.

One suspect in the car was shot and died at a hospital. Three other suspects in the car were detained, including one apprehended by a K9 officer after fleeing the scene on foot.

One victim from the shooting on Ocean Drive died at a hospital.

With three suspects in custody, “we are confident we have the shooter identified and we are determining appropriate charges,” Rodriguez said in an emailed statement.

Miami-Dade Police will investigate the shooting involving the two officers, according to a Miami Beach Police policy requiring an outside agency to investigate shootings involving officers.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, Rodriguez said. No additional details were immediately available.

Crowds packed South Beach for Memorial Day weekend events, including an air show featuring military jets speeding over the neighborhood’s famous beaches and Art Deco buildings. Officials have said the events were proceeding calmly, though a Georgia man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun at an occupied taxi cab Saturday night in South Beach, wounding a passenger inside the vehicle.

In past years, the Memorial Day weekend was marked by mayhem leading to hundreds of arrests, while traffic jams overwhelmed the island city.

In 2011, a dozen officers fired more than 100 shots at a car on a crowded South Beach street, killing the driver and wounding four bystanders. The next year, a naked man chewed off parts of a homeless man’s face during a struggle alongside a highway linking Miami Beach and downtown Miami; the homeless man survived, after police fatally shot his attacker.