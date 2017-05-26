Life & Style

Fireworks ignite inside grocery store, prompting evacuation

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 7:13 am 05/26/2017 07:13am
ATLANTA (AP) — Shoppers at an Atlanta grocery store had to abandon their carts and leave the store after someone ignited a fireworks display inside, setting off the sprinkler system.

Authorities say that someone ignited the display inside the Publix store south of the city Thursday night, prompting everyone inside to be evacuated. Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesman Cortez Stafford tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2rG7r5z ) there were no serious injuries.

A photo from the fire department showed a massive pile of charred fireworks in one of the aisles.

Fire officials think a group of young people may be responsible.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

