Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Attempt to rebrand Harlem…

Attempt to rebrand Harlem as ‘SoHa’ leaves residents fuming

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 8:34 am 05/25/2017 08:34am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Community activists in New York City say an attempt to rebrand a section of Harlem as “SoHa” — short for Harlem — is insulting and another sign of gentrification run amok.

NY1 reports (http://bit.ly/2rTh9i0) that community board member Danni Tyson says no real estate company, coffee shop or business should be using the term SoHa to refer to Harlem.

His comments were in response to some business people rebranding the area from 110th Street to 125th Streets in Manhattan as SoHa.

Democrat Brian Benjamin, who won Tuesday’s special election for Harlem’s state senate seat, says the rebranding effort is akin to someone trying to rob Harlem residents of their culture.

Nicknames such as TriBeCa, Nolita and SoHo have been in vogue for those trendy Manhattan neighborhoods for years.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Attempt to rebrand Harlem…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Life & Style