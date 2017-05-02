Life & Style

2 suspects killed in fiery crash along Hollywood Boulevard

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 4:14 pm 05/14/2017 04:14pm
A Los Angeles police investigator works the scene of a fiery crash that killed two stolen-car suspects early Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Police say the suspects were killed when their vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames during a high speed chase along Hollywood Boulevard. No pedestrians or motorists were hurt. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say two stolen-car suspects were killed when their vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames during a high speed chase along Hollywood Boulevard.

Officials say the 1993 Honda weaved erratically in and out of traffic before the crash early Sunday not far from a nightclub where revelers were gathered on a sidewalk. No pedestrians or motorists were hurt.

Officer Mike Lopez says the two people in the car were burned beyond recognition of age, race or gender. Coroner’s officials will attempt to identify them.

Police used a white sheet to cover the car, which was burned down to its frame.

Several streets were closed as police investigate.

