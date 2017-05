It is possible to avoid both extreme cold and excessive heat in a single retirement location. In these places, the average high temperature in July is less than 90 degrees and the average low in January is above freezing (32 degrees), according to National Climatic Data Center figures.

California. Los Angeles and Long Beach both boast warm winters, with January average lows in the upper 40s and July average highs in the lower 80s. It’s cooler in the San Francisco Bay and Santa Barbara areas, where average lows can drop into the lower 40s in winter and average highs can hit the low or mid-70s in summer. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

[See: Best Places for Snowbirds to Retire.]

[See: 10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S.]

[See: 10 Places to Retire on a Social Security Budget.]

Updated on May 12, 2017: This story was originally published on June 25, 2012.

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Reduce Your Housing Costs in Retirement

10 Ways to Celebrate Your Retirement

The Top Travel Destinations for Retirees

10 Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather originally appeared on usnews.com