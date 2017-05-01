Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » 1 in 6 newlywed…

1 in 6 newlywed spouses are of different race or ethnicity

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 12:51 pm 05/18/2017 12:51pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says that 1 in 6 people who married in 2015 wed someone of a difference race or ethnicity, the highest proportion in American history.

The figures released Thursday come from a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

Overall, 1 in 10 people — or 11 million — in the United States have spouses of a different race or ethnicity.

Pew researchers note that 50 years ago, only 3 percent of the people in the country were intermarried — that is, had spouses of a different race or ethnicity. That was in 1967 when the Supreme Court ruled interracial and interethnic marriage was legal throughout the United States

Before then, marriages between people of different races and ethnicities were illegal in many states.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Life & Style National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » 1 in 6 newlywed…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Life & Style