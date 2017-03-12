12:42 pm, March 12, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Toledo, Ohio, allows golf…

Toledo, Ohio, allows golf carts on downtown streets

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 12:08 pm 03/12/2017 12:08pm
Share

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city is going to allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on downtown streets and two residential neighborhoods.

Toledo’s city council approved the plan and, starting in April, drivers who are at least 16 and hold a valid license will be able to take golf carts onto Toledo’s streets.

Toledo has about 280,000 residents.

A few cities and several resort-type communities around Ohio already allow golf carts on city streets.

Under Ohio law, golf carts may be legal within specific parameters and with safety features added. They must be titled, licensed and insured like any other vehicle.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News Real Estate News Trending Now
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Toledo, Ohio, allows golf…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Life & Style